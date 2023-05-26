MARION, IL — A Cairo, Illinois, man who allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Marion, Illinois, Friday was arrested after officers found him hiding in a dumpster. Police say they also found a backpack containing cocaine and cash in the dumpster with him.
The Marion Police Department says an officer pulled over a blue Cadillac Escalade around 12:25 a.m. Friday because of an alleged traffic violation. The officer got out of his squad car to approach the Escalade, and that's when the police department says the SUV sped off. When officers tried to pull the SUV over again, it stopped on Meadowland Parkway. Then, police say, three people got out of the Escalade and ran away.
Marion officers, Williamson County sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police troopers began searching for the three suspects. Officers came across a fenced area with three dumpsters. When officers opened one of the dumpsters, police say they found 35-year-old Corey D. Williams of Cairo inside it. With him, they say they found a backpack containing 505 grams of powder cocaine, 468 grams of illegal cannabis and $1,261 in cash.
Williams was arrested and jailed in the Williamson County Jail on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis and resisting a peace officer.
Police say they were unable to find the other two suspects, and they have not been identified.