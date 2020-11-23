GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- At about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Daniel Munsell, 28, was arrested after police were searching for him in reference to a failure to appear warrant out of Graves District Court.
Munsell was found at 2473 SR 339 South about two miles south of Fancy Farm sleeping in a bedroom. When found he was arrested without incident.
As Munsell was taken into custody, a bag of methamphetamine was found. A search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Once the search was conducted, deputies located seven individual bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 17 grams, scales, numerous plastic bags, other drug paraphernalia, marijuana and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Munsell was lodged in the Graves County Jail on the following charges: Failure to appear in Graves District court, Trafficking in controlled substance 1st Degree - Methamphetamine - 1st Offense - Over two grams of substance, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for a child that was in the residence when the drugs were located.