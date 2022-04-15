PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested on a methamphetamine trafficking charge after investigators say someone called the police department to report that they saw him smoking marijuana in his car.
Police responded to the Paducah riverfront at the bottom of Broadway Street Thursday. An officer approached the man's car, and the police department claims the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer searched the car and the driver, 23-year-old Jonté Hensley of Paducah.
The police department says the officer found a container of "suspected methamphetamine" and a bag containing "a large quantity of marijuana" and several items associated with drug use inside the car. When the officer searched Hensley, the police department says he found three counterfeit $100 bills.
Hensley was arrested on charges of first-degree methamphetamine trafficking, marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a forged instrument. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.