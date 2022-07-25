CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A New Concord, Kentucky, man faces a felony charge after authorities say he assaulted someone at a home in Calloway County over the weekend.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Norris Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple calls reporting an assault with injuries at that location.
Deputies and Murray-Calloway County EMS responders were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, a bystander told deputies the victim was unresponsive on the home's back deck, the alleged assailant was inside the home and that there multiple guns inside the home as well, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release about the incident, the sheriff's office says deputies were able to secure the scene and move the victim away from the home so EMS responders could safely treat the person.
Deputies asked the man inside the home — 66-year-old Delbert Orey — to leave the home to speak with them, but the sheriff's office says he refused.
The news release says deputies saw weapons near Orey, but they talked with him for about 45 minutes until he walked out of the home. At that point, the sheriff's office says Orey was arrested without further incident.
Orey was charged with second-degree assault domestic violence. Second-degree assault is a class C felony in Kentucky.