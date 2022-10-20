CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray man is charged with fentanyl trafficking and other offenses in Calloway County after the sheriff's office says investigators bought pills containing the drug from him.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says its investigation began on Oct. 10. Over a seven-day period, investigators conducted "controlled drug purchases" at a home on Welch Drive in Murray, the sheriff's office says in a news release sent Thursday. Those purchases allegedly included suspected counterfeit pills made to look like 30 mg oxycodone, but which actually contained fentanyl.
On Monday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says it carried out a search warrant at the Welch Drive home with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Investigators found Joshua C. Evans and Robert A. Steele inside the home, and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims investigators saw Evans destroying or flushing "a large number" of the same suspected counterfeit pills.
The sheriff's office claims investigators also found a "substantial amount" of marijuana, a loaded gun and items associated with drug trafficking in the home, along with more prescription pills that did not appear to have been legally prescribed to Evans or Steele.
Evans, who the sheriff's office says has a felony record, was arrested and charged with firearm-enhanced trafficking in carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives on the second offense, firearm-enhanced marijuana trafficking on the first offense, possession of a handgun by a felon, evidence tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says Steele was found to be wanted on three warrants charging him with probation violation in Christian County, and he was arrested as well.
Both men were jailed in the Calloway County Jail.