CARBONDALE, IL — A man wanted on charges of home invasion, vehicular invasion and a slew of other charges was arrested Thursday in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says 29-year-old Deaundre R. Wimberly was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West McDaniel Street.
Wimberly was wanted on warrants charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The police department says the warrants stem from multiple investigations in Carbondale.
The police department says Wimberly faces new charges stemming from Thursday's arrest, including additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, as well as charges of armed violence, manufacture/possession of 500 to 2000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.