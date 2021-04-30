MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found a substance they believe was methamphetamine hidden on the underside of his vehicle.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a corporal with the department pulled over 39-year-old Kenneth Richardson. During the stop, deputies arrived and searched the vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies found "suspected methamphetamine" in a magnetic box that was attached to the undercarriage of Richardson's vehicle. The sheriff's office claims deputies also found marijuana and items associated with drug use.
Richardson was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in 2 grams or more of meth on the first offense, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.