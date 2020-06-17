MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man was arrested on multiple drug charges in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives pulled over 45-year-old Jimmie Overturf on Hovecamp Road Tuesday. The sheriff's office says detectives knew Overturf was wanted for parole violation and that his driver's license was suspended.
After Overturf was arrested, detectives searched him. The sheriff's office claims detectives found crystal methamphetamine, Ativan pills — Ativan is a prescription medication that is a controlled substance — and $688 in cash.
Investigators claim Overturf has been selling meth for about a year.
Overturf was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, third-degree possession of Ativan, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the preexisting charges. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.