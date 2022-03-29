MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man faces drug trafficking charges after investigators received a tip that he may have drugs in his vehicle, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says representatives from the Paducah Department of Energy site contacted deputies to report that an employee may have had illegal substances in his car on the property.
Deputies investigating the allegation found about 3.9 grams of "suspected methamphetamine" packaged for sale, the sheriff's office claims, along with two kinds of legend drugs. The sheriff's office did not specify which prescription drugs the deputies found, but the sheriff's office says the drugs were not in their proper containers — which is illegal in Kentucky.
Walker was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having prescriptions not in their proper containers and illegal possession of legend drugs.