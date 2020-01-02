PADUCAH — A man was arrested in Paducah after police say they discovered he had a stolen firearm.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says 28-year-old Marcus Tyler was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Kentucky Avenue Wednesday morning for expired registration. The release says when the officer asked Tyler for his name and date of birth, he gave the name and birth date of a family member instead.
The police department says when officers asked Tyler to step out of the car, he claimed he couldn't stand.
The release says officers "assisted Tyler from the vehicle," and that's when they saw a 9 mm handgun in the seat.
Police say a computer check showed that the gun had been reported stolen in Livingston County.
Tyler was arrested on charged of receiving a stolen firearm and identity theft, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail Police say he also faces a bench warrant regarding unpaid court costs.