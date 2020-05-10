ATLANTA (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Georgia on Sunday after an investigation into an online threat made against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Rashawn Smith was taken into custody in Midway, a town about 50 miles north of Brunswick, where Arbery was killed.
Earlier in the day, the GBI said it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”
National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting, which happened on Feb. 23.
The two men accused of committing the killing, 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael, were arrested May 7 and charged with murder an aggravated assault — after video that appeared to show the shooting surfaced online.
Earlier Sunday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the case by investigators. "We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Carr said in a statement. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”