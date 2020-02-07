PADUCAH — Paducah police say a monthlong investigation has resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs, thousands of dollars investigators believe are the proceeds of drug sales and the arrested of a local man on drug trafficking charges.
A Paducah Police Department news release says a police sergeant pulled over 22-year-old Damonterius Stigger Thursday afternoon on South 6th Street as part of an investigation that began about a month ago. The release says Stigger has no driver's license, and he ran away from the vehicle without putting it in park first. The car crashed into a building, and Stigger was captured a short distance away.
Officers found "numerous suspected ecstasy and oxycodone/fentanyl pills" that the police department alleges Stigger threw as he ran. The news release says detectives also found marijuana and cash on Stigger's person, and that search warrants were also served at his car and home.
The release says all together, officers found and seized more than $18,000 cash, marijuana packaged for sale, fentanyl and suspected ecstasy tablets.
Stigger was charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, driving without a license and second-degree fleeing police. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.