MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One man was arrested and two others are wanted on theft charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they worked together to steal a camper.
The sheriff's office says the camper was reported stolen on Sunday from a home on McNeil Alsip Road. Surveillance video showed a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hauling the stolen Keystone camper away, and the sheriff's office says a deputy who reviewed that video immediately recognized the pickup truck and the camper, which he'd seen pull into a home on Blandville Road that afternoon.
When the deputy returned to Blandville Road on Monday, the camper was in the back yard of that home. Investigators identified 26-year-old Matthew Rogers as a possible suspect. Deputies found Rogers across the street from the home and arrested him on an unrelated shoplifting warrant.
The sheriff's office says detectives next secured the home where the camper was found, obtained and executed a search warrant and recovered the stolen camper.
Detectives identified two other men, Charles Capps and Steven Schmidt, as suspects in the theft case. Both men are wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000. Rogers faces the same charge. He remains jailed in the McCracken County Jail as of Wednesday night.
Inside the home on Blandville Road, the sheriff's office claims detectives found crystal methamphetamine and items associated with drug use. A woman named Angela Carrol was arrested on possession charges in connection to the drugs investigators claim they found.
The sheriff's office says that investigation led them to obtain another search warrant, this time for a home on South Friendship Road. That warrant was carried out Wednesday, and investigators say that's where they found the truck that was used to steal the camper. The sheriff's office says deputies also found a small amount of crystal meth and items associated with drug use in that home, and three more people — Miranda Guzman, James Walker, and Stevie Jones — were arrested on possession charges.