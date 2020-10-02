PADUCAH — Paducah Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a theft of thousands of dollars worth of items from a storage unit.
The police department says the victim called police on Aug. 30, and reported $10,000 worth of U.S. Military-issued equipment had been taken from his storage unit.
A detective began an investigation and found the back wall of the storage unit had been damaged, and the missing items had been dragged through the wall and into a connecting storage unit. The panels of the wall were then manipulated to make it seem the wall hadn't been tampered with.
The detective says the joining unit was rented to 34-year-old Jason Borden. Borden was found at a home on Lackey Street and interviewed today. Police say he has been arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more, and theft by deception.
He is booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.