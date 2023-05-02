PADUCAH — A man was arrested after investigators say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" on Tuesday that left one other driver injured.
The bridge connects Brookport, Illinois, to McCracken County, Kentucky. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the bridge connecting the Kentucky county to the town of Brookport, Illinois, around 1:16 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies say 60-year-old Carl Poole of Tampa, Florida, was driving southbound on the bridge, entering Kentucky, when his 2019 Nissan struck the rear of a 2019 Hyundai driven by 48-year-old Fatima Hollis of Carbondale, Illinois.
Responders with Mercy Regional EMS took Hollis to a local hospital. The sheriff's office says her injuries were not incapacitating.
The sheriff's office claims Poole was found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and items associated with illegal drug use. Poole was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence on the first offense with aggravating circumstances, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Brookport Fire Department, which also responded to the scene, announced that the crash site had been cleared and the bridge had reopened to traffic at about 2:30 p.m..
Other agencies that responded to the scene included the Concord Fire Department, the Paducah Fire Department, the Massac County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office and Massac County EMS.
This story has been updated with additional information.