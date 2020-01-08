PADUCAH -- A man was arrested after he broke into a Paducah building to find a place to sleep.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Paducah police responded to an alarm sounding at the Paducah Board of Education building at 800 Caldwell Street.
Officers began checking the building and found 60-year-old James Chandler of Paducah asleep on the floor of the accounting office.
Chandler told police he broke into the building through a door because he was drunk and was looking for a place to sleep.
He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication.
He was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.