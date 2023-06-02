MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Bryan Ditto, who was captured Thursday after a manhunt in McCracken County, was arraigned Friday.
He is being held on $10,000 cash bond on several charges, including fleeing and evading police.
His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on June 8.
Multiple agencies searched for Ditto, who was wanted out of Missouri for violation of a protective order. In the Missouri case, his bond was set at $15,000.
Ditto has refused extradition to Missouri. His hearing for that charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.