PADUCAH, KY - Paducah police have charged a man after security video showed him throwing a kitten about 30 feet into the air, and letting it land on a concrete sidewalk.
The kitten was taken to the humane society with apparent internal injuries. It died the following day.
The Paducah Housing Authority contacted police on Sept. 23 when the video was captured. A photo of the person was given to police officers and "an odd set of circumstances" led to the arrest Monday afternoon of the suspect, Victor Jeffers, 27.
Detectives were driving when they saw a convertible car coming toward them. They say a passenger in the car was standing up dancing in the back seat. The detectives recognized the man as the suspect in the kitten abuse case. They brought him to the police department for questioning.
Officers say Jeffrers originally gave the detectives his brother's name. During an interview with detectives, Jeffers said he threw the kitten because it bit him. Officers say the security video disputes his claim.
Jeffers is charged with torture of a cat with serious physical injury or death, theft of identity of another without consent, and on warrants charging him with contempt of court and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).