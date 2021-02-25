CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Shannon Scott, the man charged in the 2019 double-murder in Murray, Kentucky, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In a sentencing hearing, Scott accepted a plea agreement with the commonwealth and was sentenced to the following charges:
- 40 years on count 1: Murder
- 40 years on count 2: Murder
- 12 months on count 4: Second-degree cruelty to animals
- 12 months: Unauthorized use of a vehicle
All counts will run concurrently for a total of 40 years. The judge says Scott is not eligible for probation, shock probation or parole until he has served for at least 20 years.
Scott stands guilty of killing 37-year-old Tera Todd and 77-year-old Evelyn Scott at Scott's home in Murray in February 2019. He also pleaded guilty to killing a dog in the home, and trying to clean up the scene to hide evidence.