PADUCAH — A man arrested last month on charges stemming from an armed robbery that happened in March faces new charges after police said a gun seized during that investigation was tied to the April shooting that injured four people outside the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah.
Police have said a prom after-party was being held at the W.C. Young Community Center the night of April 30 when the shooting broke out outside the venue. Multiple people have previously been charged in connection to that shooting.
In a Tuesday news release, police announced charges against yet another individually, 18-year-old Jamarree Holland.
Holland was arrested on Aug. 23 in Mayfield after he allegedly robbed someone on March 25 on North 25th Street in Paducah while armed with a handgun. When he was arrested, police said they found a handgun in his with a partially removed serial number in his vehicle when he was arrested.
Now, Paducah police said that gun has been connected to the W.C. Young Community Center shooting.
Detectives sent the gun to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, for ballistic testing. The police department said results it received from the ATF show the gun matches shell casings that were recovered from the scene of the shooting.
Holland is now charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He remains in custody in the McCracken County Jail.