CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man accused of slashing a family member's face with a utility knife in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is now in custody on charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action, police say.
In a Sunday news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says its investigation into the incident began when officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at an area hospital. The police department says officers learned the victim was stabbed during a dispute with a family member in the 0-100 block of Hazel Street.
Police say the suspect — who investigators on Tuesday identified as Byron Deshawn Gardner — used a utility knife in the assault, causing multiple deep cuts to the victim's face. The victim was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for those lacerations, police say.
On Sunday, the police department said officers tried to contact Gardner at the scene, but he'd allegedly fled the area.
After getting a description of Gardner and his vehicle, officers found the vehicle and pulled it over for a traffic stop. That's when police say Gardner was arrested without further incident.
Tuesday afternoon, a police department spokesman confirmed to Local 6 that Gardner has been charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.