MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man has been arrested in connection to burglaries at two businesses in Marshall County, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
On October 16th, 2019 Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies opened an investigation into Burglaries and property damage at two local businesses, Throughout the course of the investigation Deputies were able to a suspect and the whereabouts of his location. In an effort to locate the suspect, Deputies were able to locate and recover a utility vehicle that was recently reported stolen.
Humphrey was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with evidence, first degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a felon.