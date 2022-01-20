LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man accused of breaking into two homes in Livingston County, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, the local sheriff's office says.
Jonathan Hoover of Salem, Kentucky, is accused of breaking into two homes on Carrsville Road near Burna, Kentucky.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says Hoover was arrested Thursday at the site of the second burglary investigators believe he committed.
Hoover was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and jailed at the McCracken County Jail.
In a news release about Hoover's arrest, the sheriff's office says "numerous items of suspected stolen property were recovered during deputies' investigation.
The sheriff's office also says a string of burglaries at the east end of the county remain under investigation.
In the news release, the sheriff's office says it wants to remind people to record serial numbers of valuable items such as guns, large appliances, jewelry and the like. Recording those numbers and taking photos of valuable belongings can help authorities identify items with certainty if they are ever stolen.