CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177 Thursday morning after a report of possible shots fired Thursday morning. The location of the report led to the temporary lockdown of nearby Nell Holcomb School.
On Friday, the sheriff's office named the suspect arrested in connection with the incident.
Authorities say 19-year-old Dayvion Parker was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of certain weapons. All three counts are felonies.
Bond was not issued Friday, and the sheriff's office said Parker was jailed in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.