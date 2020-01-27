GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man charged with murder in a deadly December shooting in Mayfield entered a guilty plea Monday in Graves County Circuit Court.
Charles Holloway is accused of shooting 35-year-old Reggie Dowell early the morning of Dec. 8 at a gas station in Mayfield. Dowell's wife brought him to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
Investigators have said Holloway told them he and Dowell were friends, and he shot Dowell during an argument. During a preliminary hearing in December, a Mayfield police detective testified that the argument started over a Facebook Live video. The detective testified that Holloway said he waved a gun around in the background while Dowell was live on Facebook. The detective testified that Holloway claimed Dowell threatened to take his gun and shoot him — so Holloway shot Dowell out of fear for his life.
During an arraignment hearing Monday, Holloway entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 23.