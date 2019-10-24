PADUCAH — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple robberies in the Paducah area, including an incident in which a man was stabbed, police say.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says 27-year-old Juan Diego Herrera allegedly got in the passenger's side of a car parked outside the Kroger on Park Avenue on Saturday, then stabbed the driver and tried to rob him. Police interviewed the victim at Mercy Lourdes Hospital, who told officers he managed to push his attacker out of the car and get away. Police say they identified Herrera as a suspect based on descriptions of the attacker provided by the victim and a witness.
As the investigation continued, the police department says officers linked Herrera to two robberies that happened Oct. 4 and a third that happened Oct. 15.
At 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, police say a man knocked on the door of a home on North 31st Street. When the resident opened the door, the robber pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim handed over his wallet, which police say contained all his earnings from a paycheck he'd just cashed.
About 40 minutes later, police say a man entered the rear entrance of the El Sazon restaurant on Jackson Street, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Police say the employee ran to the front of the restaurant, and the robber fled.
The police department says Herrera matches the victims' descriptions of the robber in both of those incidents. The department says officers on Monday met with McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives to compare investigations, and Herrera was linked to yet another robbery — this time in the county.
On Oct. 15, a man was awakened by the sound of someone entering his home in McCracken County. The man told McCracken County deputies someone entered his bedroom, pointed a pistol at his head and demanded money. The victim said the robber took his wallet and ran away.
Paducah police arrested Herrera early Thursday morning. The police department says Herrera admitted to the robberies when officers interviewed him, and items linked to the incidents were found in his home.
In the Paducah cases, Herrera is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault. In the McCracken County case, he is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.