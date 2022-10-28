CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man faces multiple gun-related charges after police claim he fired a gun in the 100 block of North Washington Street Thursday night.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a report of shots fired 6:32 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured and no property damage was reported, and police say the person who fired the weapon had left the area before they arrived.
However, the police department says officers now believe 45-year-old Antwan Tillman of Carbondale was responsible for the gunshots. When officers found Tillman, he was allegedly still in possession of a gun.
Tillman was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The police department says its investigation into the shots-fired incident is ongoing, and officers ask anyone with information related to the case to call 618-549-2121.