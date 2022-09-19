MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar.
Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
Witnesses told responding officers that two or three men were involved in a fight in the parking lot when a gun was fired, the Marion Police Department says.
The police department says everyone involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived, but officers were able to collect evidence and take statements from multiple witnesses.
Police named 53-year-old Louis L. Gaston as a person of interest in the case. Officers interviewed Gaston at the police department, and he was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Gaston was jailed in the Williamson County Jail to await his first court appearance.