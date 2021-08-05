WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Carterville, Illinois, man accused of shooting two men in 2019 — wounding one and killing the other — has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case, according to court records available online.
Alan B. Conner pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, according to Illinois court records website Judici. Those records also show all other counts against him were dropped. He originally faced counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted murder and murder.
The morning of May 25, 2019, Dustin Bean and Jody Price were found with gunshot wounds in a home in a rural area in Cambria, Illinois. Price was seriously injured, and Bean, who was 38 years old, died of his injuries.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Second-degree murder is a class 1 felony in Illinois. According to a state statute on class 1 felony sentencing, "The sentence of imprisonment for second-degree murder shall be a determinate sentence of not less than four years and not more than 20 years."