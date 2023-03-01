WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Carterville, Illinois, man faces felony charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he held a woman against her will and beat her so severely that she had to be treated in a local hospital.
"This is one of the most severe and prolonged cases of domestic violence that I have seen," Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in a statement released Wednesday.
Tristan R. Sine is accused of holding a woman against her will and abusing her. The sheriff's office says deputies found the woman when they went to Sine's home to serve an arrest warrant on Monday.
When deputies found her, the woman's left eye was so bruised and swollen that she couldn't open it, there was a deep cut on her forehead, her nose was broken and there were multiple bruises on her arms, the sheriff's office said in a news release about the arrest.
The sheriff's office says deputies were able to reunite the woman with her family, and she has since received medical treatment at a local hospital.
Sine was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. That's in addition to a warrant charging him with domestic battery/bodily harm deputies that deputies originally went to his home to serve. That charge stems from a previous incident, the sheriff's office says. Sine was jailed in the Williamson County Jail, and the sheriff's office says additional charges are expected to be filed.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office urges people in the community it serves who are victims of domestic violence or know someone who is a victim of domestic violence to call the sheriff's office at 618-997-6541, 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The hotline also has resources online at thehotline.org.