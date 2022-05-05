Christopher Scott Pritchard

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man accused of setting fire to a Cape Girardeau, Missouri, church in 2021 now faces federal hate crime and arson charges stemming from the incident. 

The Justice Department says 46-year-old Christopher Scott Pritchard is charged with "intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs and using fire to commit a federal felony."

Scott is accused of intentionally setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau on April 18, 2021. He was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office that same night.

In Missouri, he was charged with first-degree property damage enhanced as a hate crime as well as second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and stealing. 

If convicted of the federal hate crime charge, Prichard could spend up to 20 years in prison. The federal arson charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. He could also be fined up to $250,000 for each charge. 