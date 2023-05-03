MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man who was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals last year was arrested about eight months later, after he was identified as a suspect in a second animal cruelty case.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a mobile home on Clarks River Road after a concerned neighbor called asking for a welfare check regarding a neighbor who hadn't been seen in some time. Deputies conducting the check smelled "a very foul odor" coming from the mobile home, the sheriff's office says.
Once inside, the sheriff's office says deputies saw several dogs in poor living conditions and feces covering the floor. "Deputies eventually discovered a deceased Chihuahua on the floor, being eaten by other Chihuahuas," the sheriff's office says.
Deputies didn't see any people in the mobile home, but they found 10 living Chihuahuas, as well as the dead Chihuahua. The dogs didn't have any food. Deputies say the dogs had water, but there were cockroaches in it.
Continuing their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies on Wednesday learned that a man named Anthony “Mark” West was supposed to be caring for the dogs. West was previously charged with second-degree cruelty to animals last year. On Aug. 26, deputies were called to a home on Olivet Church Road. The owner of that residence told deputies West had been evicted, and when he vacated the home he left four dogs and a cat behind. Investigators found that the inside of the home was covered in urine, feces, cockroaches and leas. The home didn't have ventilation or air conditioning, and the animals didn't have access to food or water.
After the second-degree cruelty to animals charge was filed last year, deputies searched for West, but they weren't able to find him.
However, deputies on Wednesday found West at another location and arrested him on the August warrant. He now also faces eleven additional counts of second-degree cruelty to animals. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
McCracken County Animal Control recovered the Chihuahuas from the Clark’s River Road residence. Animal control also assisted with the August investigation.