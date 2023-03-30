MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man is charged with cruelty to animals after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says an "extremely emaciated" dog was found at a mobile home in the county.
The sheriff's office says deputies and McCracken County Animal Control personnel began investigating on Tuesday after a maintenance worker at a mobile home park on Clarks River Road reported seeing the emaciated animal. The maintenance worker saw the dog after a concerned neighbor told him they heard an animal inside the mobile home, which no one was living in, the sheriff's office says.
Working with animal control, a certified animal abuse investigator with the sheriff's office learned that the most recent tenant had moved out of that mobile home about three weeks before the dog was discovered inside. There was no food inside the mobile home, and the sheriff's office says the residence looked as though the dog had been searching for food inside.
Investigators say they learned that the most recent tenant was Kenneth Robinson, and the sheriff's office says investigators have since found evidence that Robinson was the dog's owner.
Robinson was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with second-degree cruelty to animals and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.