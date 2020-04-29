PADUCAH — Police arrested a man accused of setting a fire in the basement of an apartment building in Paducah.
Police claim 36-year-old Richard Hamm set fire to baseball cards in the basement of the apartment building, then threw them — causing a box of someone else's property to catch fire. Officers arrested him Tuesday on charges of third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief.
In a news release about the arrest, the Paducah Police Department says firefighters were called about the fire around 2:15 a.m. last Thursday. Police say Hamm alerted other people in the apartment building about the fire. After firefighters with the Paducah Fire Department put out the fire, the city fire marshal found that the fire was intentionally set. Investigators estimate the fire caused less than $500 in damage.
A detective interviewed Hamm on Tuesday, and the police department claims Hamm admitted to intentionally burning the cards. After his arrest, he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.