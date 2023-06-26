MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, man accused of intentionally setting fire to a McCracken County business has been arrested in Tennessee, authorities say.
McCracken County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the fire at 4:25 a.m. Sunday at Kut-N-Up at 3415 Lovelaceville Road. The sheriff's office says firefighters with the Lone Oak Fire Department quickly put out the blaze.
The sheriff's office says investigators found that part of the building had been "ransacked," and they believe the fire was caused by an act of arson.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives found digital and physical evidence pointing to a suspect, identified as 48-year-old Richard King of Graves County.
An arrest warrant was issued for King, and he was arrested in Davidson County, Tennessee. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Tennessee Highway Patrol officers arrested King after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 40.
King was jailed in the Davidson County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Kentucky.
King faces charges of second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.