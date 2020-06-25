PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested after police say he shot a woman Wednesday night. The bullet grazed her head, police say, and she was able to identify her attacker.
Officers were called to Baptist Health Paducah jut after 8 p.m. Wednesday, where a woman was being treated for an injury to the back of her head, the Paducah Police Department says in a news release. The woman told officers she was arguing with 29-year-old Charles E. Lincoln outside her home in the area of North 11th and Harrison streets when he went to his truck and got a handgun. The woman told officers she ducked as Lincoln fired at her, and the bullet grazed the back of her head.
The news release says three witnesses corroborated the account the woman gave officers.
Lincoln turned himself in at the McCracken County Jail, and police say he was arrested around 12:12 a.m. Thursday on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Lincoln's truck was impounded, and a search warrant was carried out Thursday morning. The news release says a detective found a gun investigators believe was used in the shooting inside the truck, as well as ammunition that matched the caliber of a shell casing found at the scene.