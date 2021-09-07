CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One man was hospitalized and another was charged with first-degree assault after a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. Monday at a home on North Park Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the curb in front of the home with two gunshot wounds to his torso. Another man, 34-year-old Jamala L. Garmon, was sitting on the home's front porch. Police say a loaded semiautomatic handgun was on table on the porch, next to Garmon. The police department says Garmon and the victim allegedly argued briefly before the shooting happened.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Garmon was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on a $100,000 cash-only bond.