MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Barlow, Kentucky, man is charged with driving under the influence, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a crash that injured multiple people, including a small child.
The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Church Road intersection with Old Highway 60.
The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Dalton Blakey of Barlow was driving north on McKendree Church Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and crashed into a westbound car on Old Highway 60. The crash caused the second car to leave the road, hit the curbing at Mansfield Auto Parts, run over a fuel pump and hit an awning support post and a concrete barrier post.
A woman in the front passenger's seat of Blakey's vehicle, 26-year-old Renata Veljacic of Barlow, was ejected from the vehicle. The sheriff's office says she was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators also claim two children in the back seat — ages 1 and 4 — were not properly restrained.
The woman driving the other car, 18-year-old Lydia Bowles of Barlow, was able to get out of her car.
Bowles, Blakey and the 4-year-old child in his vehicle were taken by Mercy Regional EMS responders to area hospitals.
Veljacic was taken by Mercy Regional EMS to Midwest Aviation, and from there she was flown to an out-of-state hospital.
In addition to deputies and Mercy EMS responders, the sheriff's office says the West McCracken Volunteer Fire Department, PGDP Fire Department, Concord Volunteer Fire Department helped at the scene of the crash, as well as numerous passersby who stopped to help render aid.
After Blakey was cleared from the hospital, the sheriff's office says he was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.