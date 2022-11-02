PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police claim he intentionally set a fire while a burn ban was in place in an alleged attempt to burn a home and nearby vehicles.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a call just before midnight on Oct. 8. An Adams Street resident reported a fire in his neighbor's yard in the 2600 block. Responders with the Paducah Fire Department identified a trail of gasoline leading from an alleyway to the front porch of the home, the police department says.
A detective investigating the fire obtained surveillance video that the police department says shows a white man with a prosthetic leg pouring liquid from a gasoline can around the home. The police department says the detective identified the man as 34-year-old Jeffery D. Cook.
The detective interviewed Cook Tuesday morning, and the police department claims Cook admitted to pouring gasoline around the house and vehicles and lighting the fire.
Police arrested Cook and charged him with attempted first-degree arson, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
McCracken County had been under a burn ban since Sept. 27 at the time of the fire. That burn ban, which was in place because of drought conditions that created an increased risk that any fires set in the county could quickly spread, was lifted on Oct. 25. However, Kentucky is still in a Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season. That means it's illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season began on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 15. Click here for more details.