CADIZ, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man accused of cutting another man's face during an altercation is charged with attempted murder, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers began investigating Tuesday afternoon after a 35-year-old man arrived at the Trigg County Hospital emergency room with a knife wound to his jawline, KSP says in a news release.
The release says 36-year-old Dustin S. Underwood of Cadiz is accused of cutting the man's face during an altercation early Tuesday morning. Troopers arrested Underwood at his home in Cadiz around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, and he was jailed in the Christian County Detention Center.
Underwood is charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The man whose jawline was cut was treated and released from the hospital, KSP says.