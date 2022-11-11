MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 33-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 12 years old.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives received a complaint on Thursday alleging that a child had been sexually abused.
Investigators identified 33-year-old Michael Pierce of McCracken County as a suspect in the case, and the sheriff's office says he was arrested at his home around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Pierce was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
According to the jail's online roster, Pierce's bond was set at $50,000, and he's expected to appear in court on Nov. 22.