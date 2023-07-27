CARBONDALE, IL — Police have arrested a Carbondale, Illinois, man accused of burning a church building in February.
The Carbondale Police Department says 35-year-old Ramil D. Mize of Carbondale is accused of setting fire to the vacant church building at 218 West Walnut St. on Feb. 6.
After developing Mize as a suspect, police say they carried out a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Kennicott Street at 7:35 a.m. Thursday. Mize was at home, and officers arrested him on a warrant charging him with arson.
Mize was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Police say their investigation into the suspicious fire is ongoing.