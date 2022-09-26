METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside.
Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E. 6th Street on Friday by climbing in through a window. Oliver allegedly head-butted one person in the home and hit another person — who police say had just returned home after having surgery — with an electric flyswatter.
Investigators say Oliver stole some items from the home before leaving the scene. Police later found him at another residence, and he was arrested.
Oliver is charged with violating an order of protection, two counts of domestic battery, residential burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the Massac County Jail.