CARLISLE COUNTY, KY -- A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested in Carlisle County, Kentucky after he crashed his pickup truck.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Carlisle County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash in the 2000 block of KY 408.
They found a Ford F150 stuck in a ditch. Deputies talked to the driver, 41-year-old Robert Huffstutter, found he was under the influence, and arrested him.
During their investigation, deputies found 1 gram of cocaine and several empty alcoholic beverage containers.
They also learned that Huffstutter had fired 10 rounds from a .45 handgun from inside his car through the driver's side window. Those rounds would of crossed the road.
Huffstutter was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and discharge of a firearm across a public road.