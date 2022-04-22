MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man faces a trafficking charge after the sheriff's office says a search warrant uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine in his apartment.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives received a tip that the man, 35-year-old Ronald McClure, was in possession of the meth. McClure was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant, the sheriff's office says, so detectives arrested him on Thursday and obtained warrants to search an apartment and a rental car in connection to the case.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives found and seized 2.62 pounds of crystal meth during the search. Detectives also seized money the sheriff's office says is believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales. The sheriff's office did not say how much money was seized.
McClure was jailed in the McCracken County Jail and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.