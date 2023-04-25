PADUCAH — Officers arrested a man Tuesday after the van he was driving ran off the road and hit another man who was trimming grass along the sidewalk along Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, the Paducah Police Department says.
The 19-year-old man who was struck was seriously injured, the Paducah Police Department says. He was taken first to Baptist Health Paducah and then later flown to an out-of-state hospital.
Officers responded to the scene near Surplus City in Southside Paducah at 7:44 a.m. They arrived to find 19-year-old Kyler A. Byassee on the ground and 43-year-old Anthony M. Grass behind the wheel of a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van stopped in the middle of the road.
Police say Byassee was using a grass trimmer along the sidewalk when the van ran off of the right side of the road, jumped the curb and hit him. The van continued forward several hundred feet before crashing into a utility pole and driving back onto the road.
The police department claims Grass told officers he fell asleep behind the wheel. Investigators also claim Grass appeared to be impaired and failed a field sobriety test.
Grass was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and failing to maintain vehicle insurance. He was jailed in McCracken County Jail.
The Paducah Police Department says detectives and its collision reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the incident.