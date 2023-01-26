MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives.
The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree fentanyl trafficking, and arrested him on Wednesday.
Alexander was arrested in the 8000 block of Old U.S. 60 West in McCracken County. The sheriff's office claims a narcotic detection K-9 alerted to "the odor of illegal narcotics" coming from Alexander's vehicle during the arrest. Detectives searched the vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found burnt foil containing suspected fentanyl residue.
After his arrest, Alexander was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
In addition to the trafficking charge, Alexander is charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.