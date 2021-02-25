MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man accused of raping a girl in McCracken County was arrested Thursday, the local sheriff's office says.
An underage girl told investigators 19-year-old Ian Mingis forcibly raped her, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says in a news release. The sheriff's department says the alleged assault happened earlier this week.
The girl was injured during the sexual assault, and the sheriff's office says investigators found other evidence that corroborated the girl's account of what happened.
Authorities found Mingis early Thursday afternoon. Detectives interviewed Mingis before arresting him and jailing him in the McCracken County Jail, the sheriff's office says.
Mingis is charged with first-degree rape. The class B felony carries a 10- to 20-year prison sentence, if he is convicted.