GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says.
The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
On Tuesday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Hunt left the crash site because his driver's license is suspended and he was wanted on a McCracken County warrant.
Wednesday afternoon, investigators found and arrested Hunt, the sheriff's office says.
Hunt is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious physical injury/failing to render aid, as well as driving on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle and failure to maintain car insurance.
He was also served with the outstanding McCracken County warrant, which charges him with failure to appear in court.
Hunt was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.