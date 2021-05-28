CARBONALE, IL — A Carbondale man is charged with homicide after police officers responding to a home to assist with an eviction found a man with life-threatening injuries inside. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers arrived at the residence in the 700 block of South Marion Street around 5:44 a.m. Friday to find 61-year-old Melvin L. Edwards injured inside. The Jackson County Ambulance Service responded to render aid at the scene, and responders took Edwards to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he ultimately died. Police have not said what kind of injuries Edwards had.
Police have charged 43-year-old Freddie Ray Glasser with homicide in Edwards' death. Officers say they found Glasser in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at approximately 10:20 a.m. The police department claims Glasser, who is formerly from Dolores, Colorado, was trying to get inside of vehicles along that street when the officers found him.
Glasser was arrested and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The Carbondale Police Department says it was assisted by Illinois State Police troopers, the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety, the Jackson County Coroner and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Investigators ask anyone with information about Edwards' death to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 618-549-COPS.